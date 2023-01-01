Arweave Trading Up 1.1% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $212.46 million and $6.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00038258 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00583373 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00248664 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.