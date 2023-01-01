ARMOR Price Hits $0.0045 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $325,569.51 and $61,261.25 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.02951486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.37 or 0.29512044 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.