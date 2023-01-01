Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $67.89 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.89 million and $3.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00065105 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056476 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023853 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007529 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
