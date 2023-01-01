Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMBVF shares. UBS Group lowered Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

EMBVF remained flat at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

