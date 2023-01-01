Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

AGTC opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831,768 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

