AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

