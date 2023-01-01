AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 551,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

