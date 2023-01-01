American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on American Resources to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of AREC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 355,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,888. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Further Reading

