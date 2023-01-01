Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

