Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

