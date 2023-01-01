Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $43.85 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Adshares has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.