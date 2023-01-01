Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $180,361.22

Achain (ACT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $180,361.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004320 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004911 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.