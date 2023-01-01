3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. 2,096,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

