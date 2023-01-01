14,387 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

