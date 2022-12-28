Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $35.40 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $620.01 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $38.73 or 0.00231731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00075248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,010,238 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

