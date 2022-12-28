YES WORLD (YES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

