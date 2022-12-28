XRP (XRP) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $18.02 billion and approximately $871.46 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007916 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.57 or 0.05291629 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495362 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
