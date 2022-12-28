Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $47.84 million and $335,027.17 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,692,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,502,553 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,618,062 with 1,715,428,423 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02955014 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,990.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

