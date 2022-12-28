Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 1,164.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

