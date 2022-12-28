Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.43

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.43 and last traded at $250.43, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.43.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.