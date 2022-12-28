Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 76,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,573,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

