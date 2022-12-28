Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 204 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 42,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

