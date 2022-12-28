Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 4.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.26. 6,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

