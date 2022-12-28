Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. 12,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.