Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.29. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

