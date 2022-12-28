Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

