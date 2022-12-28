Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.56 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00016512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $74.56 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00226154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.75742133 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,185,050.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

