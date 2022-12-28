Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $388,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAT stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

