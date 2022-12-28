Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Visionstate Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Visionstate
Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.
