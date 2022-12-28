VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 0.2%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). Approximately 1,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.19).

VietNam Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £76.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.74.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

