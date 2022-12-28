VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 11.8% This Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. VIBE has a total market cap of $269,825.62 and approximately $117.85 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

