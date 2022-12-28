Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $9.34 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $16,378.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,609.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00404512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00877270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00605888 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00246335 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,767,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

