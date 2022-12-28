Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) Financial Comparison

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veritone alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and KludeIn I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -32.58% -80.58% -12.23% KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -44.66% 3.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 1.52 -$70.59 million ($1.47) -3.30 KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Veritone and KludeIn I Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KludeIn I Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and KludeIn I Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40 KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 257.39%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

(Get Rating)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.