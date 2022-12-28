Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Reaches $4.37 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and $4.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00405445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00874561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00091674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00603894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00245758 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,445,700 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

