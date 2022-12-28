Venus (XVS) Hits Market Cap of $54.48 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00022843 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $54.48 million and $2.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

