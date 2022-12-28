Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Velas has a market cap of $54.70 million and $903,328.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,393,452,593 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.