Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,330. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.