US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 1,469.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 324,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

