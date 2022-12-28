US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 1,469.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 324,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
US Nuclear Company Profile
