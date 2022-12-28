Uniswap Price Down 3.5% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $41.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00030525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00404720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.04231246 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $50,026,770.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.