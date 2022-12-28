Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,938 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.