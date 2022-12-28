Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 130,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020,832. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.