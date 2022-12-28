U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

