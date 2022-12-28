Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 20,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 83,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

