Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $52.17.
About Tsingtao Brewery
