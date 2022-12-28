TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,130. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

