Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 110,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVE stock opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

