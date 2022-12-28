Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $348.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 403 ($4.86) to GBX 343 ($4.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($5.79) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.25) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

