Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 138,261 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 462% compared to the average volume of 24,605 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 144,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,379. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

