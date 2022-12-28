Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.31 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00012803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.31 billion and $53.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00227762 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.321344 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $54,081,459.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

