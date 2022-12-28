Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09. 39,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 25,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Titan Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The stock has a market cap of C$121.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.91.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

